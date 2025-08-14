/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BBVA and the University of Navarra embark on applied research project into responsible AI

BBVA is entering a three-year project with the University of Navarra to address the main ethical, technical and regulatory challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

  0 Be the first to comment

BBVA and the University of Navarra embark on applied research project into responsible AI

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Under the 'Fair Learning' project, a multidisciplinary team of BBVA and The University of Navarra will explore the use of advanced mathematical and statistical methods to correct data bias, integrate philosophical and ethical frameworks into model development, and devise a set of best practices based on international legislation.

Josep Amorós, project coordinator and senior manager of Analytics Transformation at BBVA, remarks: “This is a genuinely groundbreaking project in the financial sector and a further show of BBVA’s commitment to advancing its technological transformation without losing focus on people.”

He says the challenges are not only technical but also social, and therefore require ethical reflection, oversight and institutional commitment to address outstanding issues from technological, philosophical and legal standpoints.

Over the next three years, twenty experts—including BBVA data scientists and University of Navarra academics from various disciplines such as engineering, philosophy, medicine, law and economics — will work together to design a framework for detecting, mitigating and correcting AI bias, guaranteeing privacy, fairness and individual autonomy, and for defining best practices in line with current law and regulations.

Says Amorós: “AI is already a central pillar of the bank’s transformation and will only gain in prominence over the coming years. Therefore, we must ensure its development adheres to principles of fairness, responsibility and transparency.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

BBVA

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

BBVA wins plaudits from OpenAI for ChatGPT5 tests

/ai

BBVA to roll out GenAI tools to 100,000 employees via Google Cloud

/security

BBVA mobile banking app uses AI to protect users from shoulder-surfing

/ai

BBVA overhauls mobile app with AI and virtual financial coach

/ai

BBVA expands OpenAI agreement to 11,000 ChatGPT licences

/ai

BBVA virtual assistant gets AI-powered account and card management features

/people

BBVA on the hunt for 1100 new tech employees

/ai

BBVA creates GPT Store to house employee-generated AI tools

/ai

BBVA to train top executives in GenAI

/ai

BBVA doubles AI staff numbers

/ai

BBVA inks OpenAI deal to bring ChatGPT to employees

[Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] Real-Time Is The New ‘Business As Usual’ – How Are Liquidity Strategies Responding?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept