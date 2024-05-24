BBVA inks OpenAI deal to bring ChatGPT to employees

Spanish banking group BBVA is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence, signing a deal with OpenAI to start rolling out ChatGPT to thousands of employees.

The first European bank to forge an alliance with OpenAI, BBVA has already begun deploying 3000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses among staffers in a bid to increase productivity and process efficiency, while stimulating innovation.



OpenAI has also agreed to deliver training and provide the latest updates for its large language models, the technology on which ChatGPT is built. BBVA says that by working in close partnership with the tech firm, it will be able to drive forward the most successful use cases.



The bank is already handing out licenses at its central services in Spain, and this process will continue in the group’s other main countries. Compulsory training will be delivered for each account set up. The aim is for all areas and departments to have access to ChatGPT, so that licensed employees can collaborate with colleagues on projects.



Recently, BBVA ran a generative AI 'DataRally' with inhouse staff to spot and train talent in the use of the LLMs that are behind the success of the likes of ChatGPT.



Ricardo Martín Manjón, global head of data, BBVA, says: "We believe that generative AI, when used safely and responsibly, is a game-changer in how we support our customers in their decisions and offer personalized services. It also happens to stimulate creativity among our employees."



Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI, adds: "We’re excited to partner with BBVA, one of Europe's top banks, to deliver the capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise at scale. AI streamlines mundane tasks, boosting creativity, efficiency, and productivity."