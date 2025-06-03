/security

BBVA has added an artificial intelligence engine to its mobile banking app that hides user's data when it detects when more than one pair of eyes is viewing the screen.

BBVA mobile banking app uses AI to protect users from shoulder-surfing

The 'discrete mode' AI has been trained to recognise faces, making sensitive financial data illegible to possible onlookers and shoulder-surfing cyber criminals.

If the AI notes the presence of more than one user, other than the user who logged in, it automatically hides account and card balances. The option is available for any Android or iOS user, and for customers who have given the app permission to use the camera.

Users can choose whether to make their data always visible, always hidden, or in smart mode, which only shields the screen if more than one person is looking at the app.

