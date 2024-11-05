BBVA to train top executives in GenAI

BBVA is creating a training programme to give its top executives a grounding in the use of GenAI to improve productivity.

0

The programme, launched by the Spanish bank in partnership with the University of Navarrra, is aimed at the bank's 150 top managers.



The course, created by the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Institute (DATAI) of the University of Navarra together with BBVA’s own teams, focuses on the use of GenAI to improve productivity among top executives by optimising their strategic decision-making and daily operations.



Iván Cordón, head of innovation at DATAI, says: “The course caters to emerging needs following the recent integration of AI within enterprises. Through a complete introduction to genAI, participants explore its real impact on business management. With the case studies we look at, learners get to see how to apply this technology, from automating routine tasks to optimizing complex processes,”



Since April of this year, upwards of 300 employees have already graduated from the Unveristy of Navarra's GenAI programme.



The learning pathway is part of a wider partnership agreement that both institutions signed back in 2020 to train their employees and foster research in data science through various other initiatives, including an official Master’s Degree in Big Data Science and a course in Big Data.



Elena Alfaro, head of GenAI adoption at BBVA: “With this new training programme, we are not just seeking to make our executives more productive and creative, we are also aiming to make them more adept at embracing emerging technologies, while encouraging them to lead change among their respective teams. Understanding the uses of genAI will help the company get the most out of this technology both now and in the future.”



BBVA has recently doubled the number of staff working on artificial intelligence to more than 400 and opened new 'AI Factories' in Mexico and Turkey.

The impetus for this push came after the bank in May became the first European bank to forge an alliance with OpenAI, deploying 3000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses among staffers.



Some of the projects BBVA AI Factory is currently working on involve the creation of a fully conversational virtual assistant that will simplify the user experience in digital channels, or the development of 'copilot' tools that will help managers to increase the efficiency of their work and improve the customer relationship model.