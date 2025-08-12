BBVA wins plaudits from OpenAI for ChatGPT5 tests

During the global launch of its new language model, OpenAI has identified BBVA as one of the first institutions to adopt the technology in the financial sector, cutting weeks off the time to conduct technical tasks.

The collaboration between BBVA and OpenAI began in May 2024, and since then, 11,000 licences have been deployed across the Spanish bank. Over 80% of users use the licenses daily and report saving nearly three hours per week on routine tasks.



The latest iteration of ChatGPT represents improvements in accuracy, speed, reasoning, contextual understanding, structured thinking, and problem-solving.



Speaking at the ChatGPT5 launch, Olivier Godement, global head of the platform at OpenAI, explained how the bank has been testing the functionalities of the new model, which has enabled it to complete highly strategic financial analysis tasks in just a few hours — tasks that typically require two to three weeks of work.



Elena Alfaro, BBVA’s global head of AI Adoption, comments: “GPT-5 marks a significant leap forward for us at BBVA, not only in how our people interact with AI thanks to deeper responses that are more useful, but also in advancing our aspirations toward multi-step agent automation.



“The new model is demonstrating great potential, especially in writing code and handling technical tasks.”



Alfaro also highlighted its ability to handle the Spanish language, which he describes as a major milestone in a context where language models are typically trained primarily in English.

