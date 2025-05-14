BBVA expands OpenAI agreement to 11,000 ChatGPT licences

BBVA has nearly quadrupled the number of its ChatGPT Enterprise licences after concluding that the technology saves employees nearly three hours a week.

0

A year ago, BBVA became the first European bank to forge an alliance with OpenAI, signing up for 3,300 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses. The Spanish lender has now increased this to 11,000 after data revealed that using ChatGPT to automate tasks saves staffers an average of 2.8 hours a week.



Some 83% of licensed users use ChatGPT at least once a day, and over 3,000 assistants have been created — specialised bots designed for specific tasks, ranging from translations, document summaries, and report-writing to assisting with coding, analysing financial information to answer legal questions, or boosting visibility for marketing campaigns.



Employees receive training on how to use the tool in line with data security and confidentiality standards. In parallel, BBVA has set up a practice community with regular meet-ups and online forums where employees share updates, lessons learned, and access to assistants and tools that could be useful for other departments.



Elena Alfaro, global head, AI adoption, BBVA, says: “The expansion of our licences is a product of heavy in-house demand, as many business areas in all countries have expressed an interest in integrating generative AI capabilities into their teams.”