BBVA creates GPT Store to house employee-generated AI tools

Just five months after BBVA distributed 3,000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses among its employees, 83 percent have incorporated it into their work routine and have created nearly 3,000 adaptations of the tool for specific tasks, ranging from financial data analysis to help to solve legal questions from clients in less than 24 hours or provide customer insights.

The Spanish bank has created an inhouse GPT Store to house internal customisations of the AI tools created by employees with the aim of spreading the utilisation of the technology across the business.



Ricardo Martín Manjón, global head of data at BBVA, says: “We spread these capabilities across the whole bank because if we wanted it to be the spark for bigger transformation, we needed to let everyone touch the technology. And people see its value. It’s not a transformation that we need to push. Everyone wants to be part of it.”



One of the most notable use cases is the BBVA Retail Banking Legal Assistant GPT, which helps BBVA’s advisory team answer the more than 40,000 legal questions they receive annually from clients through branch managers. The GPT was trained with documentation from a team of nine attorneys, which can generate comprehensive responses to advisor queries in less than 24 hours.



In parallel, the Global Risk Management area has also created a Credit Analysis Pro GPT, which helps BBVA’s credit risk analysts more quickly run the rule over company financials.



In Mexico, the Client Experience Assistant GPT processes thousands of satisfaction surveys, extracting the main conclusions and proposing steps to improve customer service.



Says Manjón: “ChatGPT helps us get from idea to prototype in a way that was impossible before. Everyone from Uruguay to Mexico to Türkiye can build solutions with these capabilities simultaneously.”