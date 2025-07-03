/artificial intelligence

BBVA to roll out GenAI tools to 100,000 employees via Google Cloud

BBVA is deepening its relationship with Google Cloud through the deployment of Google Workspace with Gemini, as part of the global bank’s AI adoption strategy.

The initiative will provide over 100,000 employees worldwide with secure generative AI experiences in tools like Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and more.

BBVA employees have so far taken to the use of AI, reporting that automating repetitive tasks saves them nearly three hours per week on average, freeing up valuable time for more strategic, customer-focused work. This data follows the bank's deployment of 11,000 ChatGPT licences from OpenAI. 

Under the new agreement with Google, BBVA employees will use Gemini to help summarize, draft, and find information across emails, chats, and files; create professional documents, presentations, spreadsheets, and videos; and take notes and when on calls.

Beyond Google Workspace with Gemini, BBVA employees will also have access to the standalone Gemini app and NotebookLM, an AI-powered research and writing assistant, to help with tasks like research, generating audio overviews of complex findings, and creating reports.

“BBVA transformed the way we work with Google Workspace more than ten years ago,” explained Juan Ortigosa, global head of Workplace at BBVA. “We expect that the widespread adoption of generative AI across these tools will improve productivity and the work experience of all employees, regardless of their role, fostering a more dynamic and efficient environment.”

In parallel to this AI deployment, the bank has launched a mandatory training program, ‘AI Express’, focused on the broader use of artificial intelligence. It provides employees with clear principles for secure and responsible AI adoption across use cases.

Ortigosa says access to Google Workspace with Gemini, the Gemini app, and NotebookLM will be granted to employees who have completed internal training programmes to ensure that teams are prepared to use generative AI tools effectively, ethically, and in line with BBVA’s AI governance standards.

 

