BBVA on the hunt for 1100 new tech employees

BBVA has set a target of reaching 20,000 tech employees in 2025, with 1100 new hires in advanced technical roles up for grabs.

0

BBVA has been implementing various plans and initiatives to attract the best tech talent, from engineers and mathematicians, to experts in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data management. In the last three years, the Spanish banking giant has added 10,100 new data and technology professionals to its workforce and now plans to boost this number as it advances its digital strategy.



To further its aims, the bank has launched a new job portal where any candidate can view vacancies, testimonies from employees in the STEM area, and the bank’s latest updates regarding data and technology.



The profiles most in-demand in the engineering area continue to be software developers and data engineers, followed by security, infrastructure and architecture specialists, says Pedro J. Méndez, head of talent and culture at BBVA for the engineering area.



“In recent years, we have made a conscious and strategic effort to attract the best tech talent, which has allowed us to not only strengthen our team, but also our ability to boost innovation and adapt to the needs of a constantly changing environment," he says. "We are committed to continue investing in talent to overcome future challenges and continue leading the digitization process, with the goal of offering the best products and services to our customers.”



As part of this effort, BBVA launched a unified global software development division at the end of 2021. Two years later, the bank created the ONE project, through which engineers work in a more collaborative, coordinated manner, sharing best practices from the bank and the industry.



The bank also created BBVA Technology in Europe. And in 2024, broadened the scope of its brand with the launch of BBVA Technology in America. By the end of last year, over 3,000 new technology roles had been added.