BBVA virtual assistant gets AI-powered account and card management features

BBVA has revamped its personal virtual assistant, adding AI-powered account and card management features.

The assistant, called Blue, now has improved abilities to interact with customers using natural language, provide tailored information on their finances, and perform some of the most common account and card transactions.



It kicks off with up to 150 queries and transactions available for customers, which translates into answering over 3000 questions. Based on generative artificial intelligence, the tool aims to humanise BBVA’s digital channels, with much friendlier interactions, while enhancing efficiency when answering questions.



The tool can also manage digressions in a conversation. If a user begins a query and needs something else in the middle of the interaction, Blue can adapt to this change without losing track of the conversation.



BBVA also stresses that Blue works solely in the banking domain. Unlike other virtual assistants that can address a variety of topics, it focuses exclusively on the customer’s information and transactions related to BBVA.



Separately, the bank has added an AI-based assistant to help its agents. The assistant is based on more than 30,000 references, which encompass an entire catalogue of BBVA products and services that are updated daily.