BBVA overhauls mobile app with AI and virtual financial coach

BBVA has overhauled its mobile app to offer faster response times and more personalisation through AI integration.

Artificial intelligence takes the spotlight in BBVA’s app, as it allows each customer to organize the app in a different way, based on their own financial preferences.



In addition to the updated virtual assistant, Blue, which is now able to answer customer questions with natural language, the app is also incorporating a new financial coach. This companion analyses the customer’s financial situation and suggests specific steps they can take to help improve their personal finances.



The coach makes an initial assessment of the customer’s income, expenses, savings and loans and identifies opportunities for improvement. The user is the one who decides whether or not they would like to set a savings goal or cost control target. The coach suggests savings tools and ways to reduce expenses by category based on the customer’s spending habits.



Other features include direct access to cards and bizum for wallet-based instant payments, the ability to anticipating upcoming bills, a variety of investment funds, and a digital piggy bank to set aside goal-specific savings.



“2025 marks the start of a new strategic cycle for BBVA, in which we have committed to incorporate a customer perspective into everything we do in a radical way," says CEO Onur Genç "This new app is a clear example of this. Every customer will have their own version of the app.”