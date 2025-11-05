Why Banks Are Being Forced to Relook at Their Cross-Border GTM

Speaking to FinextraTV from Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Arun Kini, Managing Director, Payments, Finastra speaks to the changes, trends and challenges within cross-border payments. Kini ties all the evolving changes, within regulation and with the growing number of outsourcing and partnerships to one common objective: speed. Within this, Kini predicts the continued rise of stablecoin integration to assist in this journey. He says that when looking at how to efficiently improve systems, banks are now looking at 3 key things: how to get to market in the cheapest way possible, how to manage liquidity better and how to look at payment systems that help automation and speed. In helping all these objectives, Kini justifies the investment in payment hubs as a solution.