Better Than Bots: Why Humans & Branches Still Define The Future of Banking

Joining FinextraTV, Joe Myers, Executive Vice President, Global Banking, Diebold Nixdorf asserted the belief that branch banking must stay and is, in fact, growing. Contextualising the rise in investment into new branches globally, Myers explained that people still need a human present when dealing with financial matters. Whether buying a car or getting a mortgage, Myers compares the digital and physical process to a roadway: you want to be able to get on and get off at your will. He says that when giving consumers the best experience possible, providing that choice to be digital when it suits them, and human when they need it, is essential. Myers equally references self-service channels and the use of digital innovations only when it provides automation of more mundane tasks - such as cash in, cash out and debit card applications - and, by result, gives human staff more time to provide valuable financial advice and support.