Resilience, Trust & Data: Why Clients Are At The Heart of All Decisions

At SBS Summit in Paris, Raouf Mhenni, CCO, SBS spoke about how digitisation and modernisation have been topics in discussion for many years, but now that the tools are in place, it is time for efficiency and resilience to improve. Mhenni went on to say how software providers and banks should aim to be both trusted for money and for data, emphasising how AI is turning data into empathy. However, he cautioned that AI should not be implemented for the sake of AI; rather, all should have the client at the heart of any decision and be focused on real issues and whether AI is the right tool to solve those.

