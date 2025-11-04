180 Years of Bankers Almanac: How Data Has Evolved from Physical to Digital

Joining FinextraTV at Sibos in Frankfurt, Scott Manson, Senior Director, Product Management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions brought with him a copy of The Bankers Almanac and Directory from 1845 to demonstrate how far the industry has evolved. Providing some context to how this book would be used in 19th-century banking, Manson explains how data and information are still used in a similar manner, but its form and scale has evolved. Looking to the future, Manson equally provides his predictions on how AI will influence KYC and data.