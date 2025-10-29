View From

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

At SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, Hani Hagras, Chief Science Officer and Global Head of AI, SBS discussed how AI is the new industrial revolution and spoke to how regulation, data and expectations will evolve alongside it. Explaining the key barriers to successful AI implementation, Hagras splits these into 3 parts: 1. Siloed data, 2. The need for Sovereign AI and 3. The need for AI explainability. Quoting statistics that outline AI’s impact on profitability, Hagras described how banks and institutions cannot afford to hesitate any longer and must accelerate further, with the knowledge that the future won’t be a competition of access and speed, but of trust, services, intelligence and relevance.

