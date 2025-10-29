Mutual Understanding: How Partnership is More Than Just a Supplier Relationship

Describing the current industry as on the cusp of something generational, Simon Broadley, CEO, Furness Building Society spoke at SBS Summit in Paris about the growing importance of quality partnerships. Broadley described how organisations are beginning to understand how it is not feasible to build what they need in-house and are frequently turning to outsourcing these skills and competencies to 3rd party suppliers. Broadley describes these partnerships as more than just a supplier relationship and now requires a deeper, mutual understanding of objectives, missions, and ambitions.