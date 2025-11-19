Why Banks Should Continue to Offer Both Physical Branches and Digital Functionality

In Paris at the SBS Summit 2025, Alun Williams, CEO, Swansea Building Society, spoke to FinextraTV about the customer demand that grew out of COVID and a desire to have greater access to financial data in real-time. This shift in immediacy and in the need for an alternative to physical access, prompted the speed of modernisation the industry has witnessed but, Williams said, this does not mean the end of physical branches and the takeover of digital-only accounts. Williams said that Swansea Building Society are actually opening new branches in 2026 and emphasised that banks should look to offer customers the choice of physical and digital, rather than forcing them down a path they did not choose.