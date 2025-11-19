View From

Why Banks Should Continue to Offer Both Physical Branches and Digital Functionality

  5 5,697 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In Paris at the SBS Summit 2025, Alun Williams, CEO, Swansea Building Society, spoke to FinextraTV about the customer demand that grew out of COVID and a desire to have greater access to financial data in real-time. This shift in immediacy and in the need for an alternative to physical access, prompted the speed of modernisation the industry has witnessed but, Williams said, this does not mean the end of physical branches and the takeover of digital-only accounts. Williams said that Swansea Building Society are actually opening new branches in 2026 and emphasised that banks should look to offer customers the choice of physical and digital, rather than forcing them down a path they did not choose.

Related Company

SBS

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

branch banking mobile & online banking
 

Share

3
5
2
2
2

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /retail banking

Better Than Bots: Why Humans & Branches Still Define The Future of Banking

/retail

Better Than Bots: Why Humans & Branches Still Define The Future of Banking

Why Banks Should Continue to Offer Both Physical Branches and Digital Functionality

/retail

Why Banks Should Continue to Offer Both Physical Branches and Digital Functionality

Why Banks Are Being Forced to Relook at Their Cross-Border GTM

/retail

Why Banks Are Being Forced to Relook at Their Cross-Border GTM

180 Years of Bankers Almanac: How Data Has Evolved from Physical to Digital

/wholesale

180 Years of Bankers Almanac: How Data Has Evolved from Physical to Digital

Mutual Understanding: How Partnership is More Than Just a Supplier Relationship

/people

Mutual Understanding: How Partnership is More Than Just a Supplier Relationship

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

/ai

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

From Ageing Systems to Automation: How CTOs Are Approaching Modernisation

/ai

From Ageing Systems to Automation: How CTOs Are Approaching Modernisation

Resilience, Trust & Data: Why Clients Are At The Heart of All Decisions

/retail

Resilience, Trust & Data: Why Clients Are At The Heart of All Decisions

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept