From Ageing Systems to Automation: How CTOs Are Approaching Modernisation

Speaking to FinextraTV at SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, Andrew Steadman, Chief Product Officer, SBS discussed some of the key challenges facing financial institutions and the careful nuances of successful deployment of new technologies. Steadman professed that such conversations can’t be had without referencing ageing systems and legacies, and how these have caused fundamental blockers. According to Steadman, organisations are primarily concerned with how to adapt these systems and how to embed AI and automation into their processes in a safe and structured manner, without too much disruption. Crucially, whether building data quality or enlisting AI agents, he believes there is a need for a better unification of these technologies and processes, explaining how some organisations have built too many agents or tools and now struggle to define which provide real business value.

SBS

