Changing Regulatory Perceptions: Towards Strategy & Collaboration

Joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025, Liliana Fratini Passi, Managing Director, CBI shared her insights surrounding a key conversation at the event: regulatory compliance. Fratini Passi shared a belief that the perception of regulation is moving toward one of a strategic driver as opposed to an obstacle or inconvenience. Touching on Instant Payments in particular, Fratini Passi said that the approaches have drastically changed in recent times but that, in her opinion, the most successful ones tend to be those a collaborative nature.

Comments: (1)

M Adrees

M Adrees Bussiness Content Head at Todayyak

Great thoughts 

