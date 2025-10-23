View From

"AI isn't a Magic Tool": Why Data Infrastructure Matters More Than Use Cases

Whilst at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Charlie Platt, Managing Director, Banking, SAP FIoneer, described an AI environment that is looking at use-cases, but without enough consideration toward the data infrastructure that will support it. Platt reiterates the positives of use-cases and exploring the applications of AI, but warns that without a strong data foundation, AI cannot work in the way organisations will want it to. In his interview, he outlines how different forms of AI work in conjunction with other systems and advises organisations to view AI not as a magic tool, but as a technological system that requires quality input.

