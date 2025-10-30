From False Positives to Faster Payments: The Case for Smarter Screening

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, David White, Global Head of Product and Data, Risk Intelligence, LSEG discussed findings from the report Operating at the Speed of Crime, which highlights the urgent need for real-time risk intelligence in financial services. Surveying over 850 professionals, the report revealed widespread delays in payments and onboarding, high false positive rates, and overwhelming support for real-time data to improve compliance. White emphasised that poor data quality undermines AI-driven automation and screening, especially as regulators demand faster, more accurate responses. He also noted regional differences in adoption, with the EU leading on instant payments and real-time screening, while APAC and North America face distinct infrastructure and regulatory challenges. His recommendation: prioritise data quality, transparency, and collaborative AI strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.