Why Operational Resilience Starts with Smart Regulation and Smarter Technology

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, James Hollands, CRO, Smartstream discussed the impact of evolving regulation, particularly DORA, on operational resilience and vendor accountability. He emphasised the need for firms to identify, prioritise, and resolve vulnerabilities while maintaining transparency across subcontractor relationships. Hollands also highlighted how rapid market shifts and emerging payment rails demand flexible, interoperable platforms. By leveraging machine learning for reconciliation and exception management, it enables firms to integrate their preferred large language models for AI-driven workflows. His advice: embrace AI responsibly, ensuring it's embedded in a way that supports compliance, agility, and operational efficiency.

Smartstream

