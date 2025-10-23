View From

Convergence Is Coming: How Data, DLT, and Stablecoins Will Reshape Payments

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, John Hutton, Senior Director Payments Efficiency, LexisNexis Risk Solutions emphasised the critical role of accurate data in improving payments efficiency and reducing failures. He highlighted how poor routing information and manual processes hinder straight-through processing (STP), leading to costly delays for banks and customers. Hutton also discussed the role of AI and automation in enhancing reconciliation and reducing errors, stressing that even the most advanced technologies are only as effective as the data they rely on. Looking ahead, he predicted a convergence of technologies, like DLT and stablecoins, tailored to specific use cases, ultimately empowering customers with greater choice and control.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /sibos /payments

Keywords

defi stablecoins reference data
 

