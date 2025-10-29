View From

How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

  0 619 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos 2025, Sophie Lagouanelle, Chief Product Officer, Financial Crime Compliance and Audrey Lamontagne, Director, Product Management, Financial Crime Compliance, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions share their thoughts on the current state of compliance solutions. Discussing the complex impact of instant payments when it comes to compliance, Lamontagne describes how screening solutions must keep pace with today’s payment landscape while maintaining regulatory compliance, all while ensuring legitimate payments aren’t unnecessarily stopped. Addressing how frequently the industry changes, Lagouanelle and Lamontagne explain how important it is to work in collaboration with customers and create solutions that are flexible and modular in order to avoid friction and enable effective adaptability.

Related Company

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Channels

/regulation & compliance /sibos /payments

Keywords

instant payments iso20022 reporting/compliance
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /regulation & compliance

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

/ai

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

/regulation

How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

Why Operational Resilience Starts with Smart Regulation and Smarter Technology

/regulation

Why Operational Resilience Starts with Smart Regulation and Smarter Technology

"AI isn't a Magic Tool": Why Data Infrastructure Matters More Than Use Cases

/ai

"AI isn't a Magic Tool": Why Data Infrastructure Matters More Than Use Cases

Convergence Is Coming: How Data, DLT, and Stablecoins Will Reshape Payments

/payments

Convergence Is Coming: How Data, DLT, and Stablecoins Will Reshape Payments

How the Future of Finance Will Be Governed by Agentic AI and Trusted Data

/regulation

How the Future of Finance Will Be Governed by Agentic AI and Trusted Data

Why Fraud Solutions Now Require the Power of a Consortium

/crime

Why Fraud Solutions Now Require the Power of a Consortium

AI Without Governance Is Just Guesswork: Rethinking Reconciliation in Real Time

/ai

AI Without Governance Is Just Guesswork: Rethinking Reconciliation in Real Time

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept