How Flexibility in Compliance Solutions Can Avoid Instant Payment Frictions

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos 2025, Sophie Lagouanelle, Chief Product Officer, Financial Crime Compliance and Audrey Lamontagne, Director, Product Management, Financial Crime Compliance, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions share their thoughts on the current state of compliance solutions. Discussing the complex impact of instant payments when it comes to compliance, Lamontagne describes how screening solutions must keep pace with today’s payment landscape while maintaining regulatory compliance, all while ensuring legitimate payments aren’t unnecessarily stopped. Addressing how frequently the industry changes, Lagouanelle and Lamontagne explain how important it is to work in collaboration with customers and create solutions that are flexible and modular in order to avoid friction and enable effective adaptability.