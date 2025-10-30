Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

Speaking to FinextraTV at SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, Ragnhildur Geirsdóttir, CEO, Reiknistofa Bankanna (RB) explained how, regardless of the human aspect within technology adoption, the most important guarantee is resiliency and reliability. While it is important to still retain human touchpoints within technical processes and AI integration, she says development should be focused on the security and agility of systems in the face of unpredictable situations such as geopolitical frictions. As part of this focus, Geirsdóttir said it is more important to collaborate against rising external risks, such as intelligent fraud.