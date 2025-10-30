View From

Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

  0 245 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Speaking to FinextraTV at SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, Ragnhildur Geirsdóttir, CEO, Reiknistofa Bankanna (RB) explained how, regardless of the human aspect within technology adoption, the most important guarantee is resiliency and reliability. While it is important to still retain human touchpoints within technical processes and AI integration, she says development should be focused on the security and agility of systems in the face of unpredictable situations such as geopolitical frictions. As part of this focus, Geirsdóttir said it is more important to collaborate against rising external risks, such as intelligent fraud.

Related Company

SBS

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /payments

Keywords

innovation operational risk
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /artificial intelligence

Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

/ai

Adopting New Technologies: Why Resilience and Reliability Matter Most of All

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

/ai

'The New Industrial Revolution': The Race Towards Explainabile & Relevant AI

Combatting the Rise of Well-Funded Financial Crime

/crime

Combatting the Rise of Well-Funded Financial Crime

From Ageing Systems to Automation: How CTOs Are Approaching Modernisation

/ai

From Ageing Systems to Automation: How CTOs Are Approaching Modernisation

Geospatial Analytics and AI: Actionable Intelligence Into African Water Risks

/sustainable

Geospatial Analytics and AI: Actionable Intelligence Into African Water Risks

Resilience, Trust & Data: Why Clients Are At The Heart of All Decisions

/retail

Resilience, Trust & Data: Why Clients Are At The Heart of All Decisions

Innovating with AI: How to Improve and Extract Value From Federated Data

/ai

Innovating with AI: How to Improve and Extract Value From Federated Data

Why Operational Resilience Starts with Smart Regulation and Smarter Technology

/regulation

Why Operational Resilience Starts with Smart Regulation and Smarter Technology

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept