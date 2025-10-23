How the Future of Finance Will Be Governed by Agentic AI and Trusted Data

Joining the FinextraTV studio in Frankfurt, Cyril Cymbler, Head of FSI - EMEA & Global Banking, Databricks explored the critical role of data governance in the age of agentic AI. With financial institutions facing increasing regulatory pressure, Cymbler emphasised that high-quality, well-governed data, along with metadata, machine learning models, and access controls, is essential for building trust and regulatory compliance. He described the shift from rule-based systems to sophisticated AI agents capable of managing other agents, enabling real-time decisions like credit scoring and fraud detection. Cymbler outlined three success factors for financial institutions: defining clear business value, anticipating risk, and streamlining processes. He concluded with three key recommendations: establish strong data governance, set structured AI goals, and ensure scalability of use cases—to unlock the full potential of agentic AI in financial services.