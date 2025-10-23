View From

How the Future of Finance Will Be Governed by Agentic AI and Trusted Data

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV studio in Frankfurt, Cyril Cymbler, Head of FSI - EMEA & Global Banking, Databricks explored the critical role of data governance in the age of agentic AI. With financial institutions facing increasing regulatory pressure, Cymbler emphasised that high-quality, well-governed data, along with metadata, machine learning models, and access controls, is essential for building trust and regulatory compliance. He described the shift from rule-based systems to sophisticated AI agents capable of managing other agents, enabling real-time decisions like credit scoring and fraud detection. Cymbler outlined three success factors for financial institutions: defining clear business value, anticipating risk, and streamlining processes. He concluded with three key recommendations: establish strong data governance, set structured AI goals, and ensure scalability of use cases—to unlock the full potential of agentic AI in financial services.

