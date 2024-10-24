View From

Latest Developments in Real Time Payments: Innovation and Interoperability

In an interview with FinextraTV in the lead-up to Sibos 2024 in Beijing, China, Peter Reynolds, Executive Vice President Real Time Payments, Mastercard, highlights how 2024 has welcomed a new era with 100 countries now with live real time payments systems, covering 87% of the world’s GDP. Exploring the substantial growth across account-to-account payments and the conversion of cash to digital payments, the interview examines how the financial ecosystem is opening with digital wallet payments, QR Code acceptance and the promise of interoperability.

