The State of Open Banking Across the World

Jess Turner, EVP, Global Head of Open Banking and API, Mastercard, speaks to FinextraTV on the week of Sibos, where she dove into the role AI plays in financial services, including open banking. Market maturity for open banking varies in different regions, but it is becoming increasingly evident that interconnectivity can support with global scale and allow users to leverage their own data for their own benefit. AI, used responsibly, plays a key role in advancing and securing the open banking ecosystem by enriching and anonymizing consumer-permissioned data so that consumers and small businesses can share with confidence.