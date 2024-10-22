Chainlink Unveils New Privacy and Interoperability Solutions for Blockchain Adoption

At Sibos 2024, Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, highlighted the growing adoption of blockchain technology by asset managers, driven by efficiency gains in settlement, payments, and collateral management. Nazarov announced the launch of two key privacy-focused tools: the Blockchain Privacy Manager and CCIP Private Transactions, designed to ensure secure, private transactions across multiple blockchains. He also emphasised the importance of interoperability, introducing Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which aims to enable seamless asset and system integration in the evolving digital assets landscape.