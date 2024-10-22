View From

Chainlink Unveils New Privacy and Interoperability Solutions for Blockchain Adoption

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2024, Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, highlighted the growing adoption of blockchain technology by asset managers, driven by efficiency gains in settlement, payments, and collateral management. Nazarov announced the launch of two key privacy-focused tools: the Blockchain Privacy Manager and CCIP Private Transactions, designed to ensure secure, private transactions across multiple blockchains. He also emphasised the importance of interoperability, introducing Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which aims to enable seamless asset and system integration in the evolving digital assets landscape.

ChainLink

