Why Corporate Treasurers are Focused on Real Time Treasury

In an interview with FinextraTV in the lead-up to Sibos 2024 in Beijing, China, Rachel Whelan, Managing Director, APAC MEA Head of Corporate Cash Management and Global Head of Payments and TFX Product Management at Deutsche Bank, comments on the four key drivers that are encouraging corporate treasurers to leverage real time treasury and the impact this change in business model would have on the way in which traditional treasury structures are set up. 2024, a year with elections in multiple countries and numerous geopolitical events, has also seen macro level developments such as the interest environment changing rapidly and high volatility when it comes to cash visibility. Further, risk management remains the biggest requirement for treasuries because it relies on the visibility of data and the movement of funds across the world and technological disruption in the form of AI, open banking and APIs will increase the speed of change and bolster foundations for the G20 instant payments roadmap to be fulfilled.