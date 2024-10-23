View From

How Can AI and Collaboration Combat Rising Financial Crime?

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In a conversation ahead of Sibos 2024, Laura Quevedo, Executive Vice President of Financial Crime and Resiliency at Mastercard, highlights the growing threat of financial scams in the digital age, with cybercriminals increasingly using AI to exploit consumers. Companies are stepping up their investments in cybersecurity and AI technology to stay ahead of evolving threats, as AI-powered tools like real-time fraud detection solutions become critical in preventing financial crime. Quevedo emphasises a three-pronged strategy: leveraging AI for fraud prevention, collaborating across industries to share insights, and educating consumers on emerging scams.

