Why Cross Border Real Time Payments are the Next Big Thing

In an interview with FinextraTV in the lead-up to Sibos 2024 in Beijing, China, Ainsley Ward, Vice President Payments Solutions, CGI, explores the topic of instant mandates and the implementation of Verification of Payee (VoP) across Europe. Cross border real time payments as a concept presents a new era of opportunity for the financial services industry because infrastructure is at a point where it can support this form of money movement and nearing the end of the ISO 20022 rollout in November 2025, mandates are ensuring payments are instant across the SEPA inclusion zone. It is evident that change is afoot and that is not stopping any time soon; while the payment environment changes, traditional networks like Swift, Visa and Mastercard will have to fall in line to allow the blossoming of these new real time schemes.

/regulation & compliance /sibos /payments

confirmation of payee instant payments sepa iso20022
 

