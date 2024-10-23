How Will New Technologies Shape the Future of Payments?

In an interview with FinextraTV in the lead-up to Sibos 2024, Pilar Fragalà, Chief Commercial Officer of CBI, explores the impact of digital technologies and regulations on payment services. Highlighting the role of AI, APIs, and blockchain in enhancing security and speed, while PSD2 and PSD3 drive open banking and consumer protection, the discussion focuses on innovations like embedded finance and instant payments that offer transparency and flexibility. Addressing growing fraud risks, the interview examines how technology can prevent fraudulent transactions by verifying IBAN and beneficiary details in real time.