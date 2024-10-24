Tokenisation use cases to be excited about

At Sibos 2024, Angie Walker, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets, Chainlink Labs, explored the topics of blockchain and tokenisation and how they are transforming the existing world as well as how the technology creates opportunities for the future. While historically, across money market and fixed income funds, high quality liquid assets have not been able to be moved, with tokenisation, these funds can be migrated seamlessly and instantaneously on the ledger. By liberating assets to be used for other functions in trading operations, the world is a trader’s oyster and future developments in ESG instruments, structured finance, and infrastructure also opens up a way to create commercial assets and verify sequestration with smart contracts and data oracles, ensuring the integrity of the asset, cross chain interoperability and keep the asset in sync throughout it’s life journey.