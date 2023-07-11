Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lloyds & Finastra: The Shifting Payments Market & The Power Of Collaboration

In the second episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Stephen Everett, MD Cash Management & Payments, Lloyds and Roy Marsh, Global Payments Director at Finastra, discuss the significant changes happening in payment solutions as a result of Open Banking, Embedded Finance, shifting digital solutions and regulatory changes. We hear how ISO has been a major diversion for all banks in recent years, what will be the impact going forward, and the role of partner collaboration in enabling banks to maintain their competitive edge within these rapidly changing payments landscape.

 To Watch Episode 1 of this 4-part Series CLICK HERE

