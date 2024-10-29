Thought Leadership

Open Banking - Payment Method or Payment Solution?

In a conversation with FinextraTV, Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay, and Todd Clyde, CEO of Token.io, discuss the future of open banking and the evolving payments landscape. The discussion highlights a global shift towards instant payments in 84 countries and the consolidation of payment service providers (PSPs). Open banking emerges as a cost-effective and faster alternative to traditional card payments, which it is predicted to replace. The interview also addresses challenges like payment discrimination and the need for localised virtual accounts to improve acceptance rates. As account payments grow, building the necessary infrastructure and forging partnerships will be critical to support this shift and optimise payment success rates.

Ecommpay

Ecommpay

Channels

/retail banking /devops /payments

Keywords

open banking instant payments cards
 

