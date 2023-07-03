HSBC & Finastra: The Changing Cross-Border Payments Landscape

In the first episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Mark Evans, Global head of Cross Border and Cross Currency Payments & Roy Marsh, Global Payments Director at Finastra, discuss the main drivers of change in the area of Cross-Border payments, what's driving the need and demand for faster cross-border payments, and what efforts are underway now to enable them. We learn about the barriers and frictions to cross-border payments up to this point, what the response should be to improve efficiency & transparency, and how partner collaboration can help to compete in this rapidly changing market.

