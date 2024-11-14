Thought Leadership

Payments Innovation will be Threefold: Embedded, Cross-Border and GenAI

In this PREDICT 2025 interview, Gautam Pillai, Head of Fintech Research at investment bank Peel Hunt, looks at the bigger picture and takes into account how the payments industry is transforming alongside consumer trends. Buzz and excitement surrounds three developments, which are embedded payments, cross border payments and generative AI and the interview discusses how organisations working in these areas are already helping businesses transact easier, faster and in a way where they are not sacrificing security.

