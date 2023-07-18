Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finastra: Keeping up with Instant Payments

In the third episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments Business Unit at Finastra, explores key trends in the payments landscape and their impact on customers. Focusing on instant payments, he addresses what the disruption caused by new players in cross-border payments means for traditional Financial Institutions, how banks can adopt and support the introduction of new services and regulations by major markets, and strategies for helping FIs adapt to the evolving landscape.

