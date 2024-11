In this FinextraTV interview, Mark Barnett, President Europe, Mastercard and Alexa von Bismarck, President EMEA, Adyen, explain how the payments industry must strike a balance between providing an efficient consumer experience and a secure experience. From Chip and PIN to Tap and Pay to using a device to pay to purchasing online now – where most of the security issues sit – the pair discuss how tokenisation could be a solution for mitigating the moving target of fraud and friction.