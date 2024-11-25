Robinhood: Bringing US Opportunities to a UK Audience

Growth is regularly on the mind of many companies, especially within the financial industry. It does, however, come with a multitude of potential risks and pitfalls. Robinhood, a trading and investing app based in the US launched in the UK earlier this year. In order to ensure their success, they approached the task with a growth mindset, but a local focus. As part of the Predict 2025 series, Finextra invited Robinhood’s UK president Jordan Sinclair to the virtual studio. Some of Sinclair’s key points were around greater global access to US information, a strong system of financial education and a customer-focussed process of development.