Thought Leadership

Robinhood: Bringing US Opportunities to a UK Audience

  2 532 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Growth is regularly on the mind of many companies, especially within the financial industry. It does, however, come with a multitude of potential risks and pitfalls. Robinhood, a trading and investing app based in the US launched in the UK earlier this year. In order to ensure their success, they approached the task with a growth mindset, but a local focus. As part of the Predict 2025 series, Finextra invited Robinhood’s UK president Jordan Sinclair to the virtual studio. Some of Sinclair’s key points were around greater global access to US information, a strong system of financial education and a customer-focussed process of development.

Related Company

Robinhood

Channels

/financial inclusion /payments /markets

Keywords

mobile & online banking innovation
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /markets

Robinhood: Bringing US Opportunities to a UK Audience

/markets

Robinhood: Bringing US Opportunities to a UK Audience

Tokenisation use cases to be excited about

/sibos

Tokenisation use cases to be excited about

How do you finance Natural Capital? Sustainable Finance.Live 2024 Aims to Provide Answers

/sustainable

How do you finance Natural Capital? Sustainable Finance.Live 2024 Aims to Provide Answers

Communify Fincentric Unifies Financial Data with Acquisition from S&P Global

/markets

Communify Fincentric Unifies Financial Data with Acquisition from S&P Global

How the Commercial Payments Market is Evolving

/payments

How the Commercial Payments Market is Evolving

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

/crime

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

Adapting to change: How financial institutions can revolutionise core banking systems

/wholesale

Adapting to change: How financial institutions can revolutionise core banking systems

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

/payments

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept