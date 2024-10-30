Thought Leadership

How regulators are paving the way for innovation in the payment space

New trends in payments are emerging, with regulator-led innovations sparking 'coopetition' among governments, private companies, and big tech. In this FinextraTV interview, Thoughtworks' Head of Financial Services Practice Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu explains how these moves are creating a foundation for a thriving digital economy — advancing financial inclusion, consumer experience, and global prosperity. Examples like the Fed’s ISO 20022, Europe’s digital identity leadership, UK's New Payment Architecture (NPA) and the BIS’s work in breaking down payment barriers showcase a regulatory push toward seamless, data-driven, interconnected global payment systems.

Thoughtworks

