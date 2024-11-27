B2B Procurement: Challenges and Opportunities for Innovation

Join FinextraTV as Romain Mialane, Direct to Corporate Lead, Visa, and Ritesh Jain, Business Head - UK and Europe Commercial Cards, Citi, explore Visa's recently commissioned market research on B2B procurement in Europe and the challenges and opportunities for innovation in this broader context of treasury. Further, the pair discuss how notable trends and patterns can lead to strategies to address emerging needs, such as Procure-to-Pay capabilities to streamline existing processes and reduce costs through consolidated software solutions or best of breed models. Educating viewers about the true definition of working capital, the conversation moves on to the role of treasury and suppliers and how the integration of enhanced transparency, advanced automation, and faster payment capabilities can bolster the relationships in the B2B procurement landscape.