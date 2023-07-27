Finastra & Thunes: The Global Benefits & Potential Of Alternative Payment Rails

In the final episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Thunes, and Tim Forster, Director, Sales and Strategic Partners, Financial Messaging Marketplaces at Finastra, discuss hot spots for cross-border payments. Exploring specific regions and markets, we cover cross-border payment democratization, the role of alternative payment rails in encouraging Financial Inclusion and reaching ESG goals, the business benefits they offer and how the trend extends to the US and Europe.

977