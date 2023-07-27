Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Finastra & Thunes: The Global Benefits & Potential Of Alternative Payment Rails

In the final episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Thunes, and Tim Forster, Director, Sales and Strategic Partners, Financial Messaging Marketplaces at Finastra, discuss hot spots for cross-border payments. Exploring specific regions and markets, we cover cross-border payment democratization, the role of alternative payment rails in encouraging Financial Inclusion and reaching ESG goals, the business benefits they offer and how the trend extends to the US and Europe.

To Watch Episode 1 of this 4-part Series CLICK HERE

977
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
Video
Finastra & Thunes: The Global Benefits & Potential Of Alternative Payment Rails
FinextraTV
14 h
Company
Microsoft adds more PayPal options
PayPal
18 h
Blog post
The Intersection of Cybersecurity and Finance: ERC Scams
Victor Martin
18 h
Blog post
Say My Name: How personalized customer experiences can elevate financial services
Franklin Manchester
19 h
Blog post
Can digital payments provide a lifeline for struggling businesses?
Benjamin Thurlow

Related Companies

Finastra Thunes

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)