Finextra's year in review

With 2023 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most popular news items, videos and community engagement activities over the course of the past year.

Top news stories of 2023

January



Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

A Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) for stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) was launched at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The network aims to provide interoperability between these digital currencies.

February



Klarna reports $1 billion loss

Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna continues to bleed red ink, posting a $1 billion loss for 2022, 47% up from a $680 million loss in 2021.

March



FCA takes aim at payment firms over 'unacceptable' risks

The Financial Conduct Authority has written to nearly 300 payment companies warning that it will shut them down if they do not take prompt action to address "unacceptable" risks to consumers and financial system integrity.

April



JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails 'groundbreaking' AI

JPMorgan Chase has more than 300 AI use cases in production, CEO Jamie Dimon has revealed, calling the technology "extraordinary and groundbreaking".

May



Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

Revolut is investigating complaints that its former UK head accidentally texted an irate customer to say he would be waiting for him 'in the garden with my shotgun'.

June



Banks are becoming "museums of technology" says ex-Barclays boss

Ex-Barclays boss Antony Jenkins has decried banks as "museums of technology" who have failed to properly embrace true digital transformation and are consequently shedding huge numbers of customers to more nimble tech-first rivals.

July



Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

Revolut has rolled out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone for business and freelance customers in the UK, coinciding with the UK launch of the technology by NatWest.

August



More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas are among the latest banks to be hit with multi-million dollar penalties by US regulators over employee use of unofficial communication tools like WhatsApp and iMessage.

September



Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

Revolut Business has launched its instant and free payments ecosystem ‘RevTag’, which aims to challenge Swift in cross-border payments.

October



Elon Musk wants X to replace users' bank accounts within a year

Elon Musk wants X to manage users' "entire financial life" so that they "won't need a bank account" by the end of next year.

November



HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

HSBC has unveiled a platform that uses distributed ledger technology to tokenise the ownership of institutional clients’ physical gold held in the bank’s London vault.

December



Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

Monzo's end-of-year Wrapped campaign informing customers of how they've spent their money this year has prompted an outpouring of hand-wringing shame and anger on social media.

Top videos



Digitalisation's impact on banks in 2023

The future of cloud migration and "platformification," embedded finance, and the growth of CBDCs are explored in this episode of our PREDICT 2023 series by Gareth Wilson, Executive Vice President, Head of UK Banking and Capital Markets, Capgemini.

HSBC & Finastra: The Changing Cross-Border Payments Landscape

In the first episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Mark Evans, Global head of Cross Border and Cross Currency Payments, HSBC & Roy Marsh, Global Payments Director at Finastra, discuss the main drivers of change in the area of Cross-Border payments, what's driving the need and demand for faster cross-border payments, and what efforts are underway now to enable them. We learn about the barriers and frictions to cross-border payments up to this point, what the response should be to improve efficiency & transparency, and how partner collaboration can help to compete in this rapidly changing market.

Customer attitudes towards digital bank services

Dean Clark, Chief Technology Officer, GFT, and Alex Selwood, Partnerships Director, GFT, reflect on the wave of digital transformation retail banks are undergoing and the tools they’re using to adapt to changing customer needs.

What payment trends we can expect in 2023?

In this episode of FinextraTV's PREDICT 2023 Series, Dalbir Sahota, Senior Director Product Management, Bankers Almanac® at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, shares his forecast for cross-border payments and APIs.

Finastra: Keeping up with Instant Payments

In the third episode of this 4-part FinextraTV series, Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments Business Unit at Finastra, explores key trends in the payments landscape and their impact on customers. Focusing on instant payments, he addresses what the disruption caused by new players in cross-border payments means for traditional Financial Institutions, how banks can adopt and support the introduction of new services and regulations by major markets, and strategies for helping FIs adapt to the evolving landscape.