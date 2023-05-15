Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

Revolut UK chief told customer he would be waiting for him with a shotgun

Revolut is investigating complaints that its former UK head accidentally texted an irate customer to say he would be waiting for him 'in the garden with my shotgun'.

James Radford fired off the message to the customer after receiving a slew of complaints and voice messages over the freezing off a business account to his personal mobile phone.

Radford, who quit the firm in March after a three-year stint as CEO, had meant to send the text to someone else after suggestions that the irate customer could meet him in person.

Instead, he inadvertantly messaged the customer, texting: "Don't worry, I will be sitting in the garden with my shotgun waiting for him."

A Revolut spokesman told UK broadsheet The Telegraph that  the firm is investigating the allegations.

Radford's departure in March was recently followed by the resignation of the firm's chief financial officer Mikko Salovaara as the firm's two-year quest to secure a UK banking licence appears in jeopardy.

