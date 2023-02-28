Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna reports $1 billion loss

Klarna reports $1 billion loss

Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna continues to bleed red ink, posting a $1 billion loss for 2022.

Klarna has been promising investors a pathway to profitability in 2023, with Q4 figures showing steady growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and a 19% uplift in revenue.

Klarna last made a full year profit in 2018. Since then, a costly expansionist growth policy has led to spiralling losses in the face of macro-economic headwinds. The company has been forced to undergo a year of painful restructuring which has seen its valuation slashed and the sacking of 10% of staff.

However, Klarna's long-standing ambition to crack the American market appears to be finally coming good, with the US now representing its biggest revenue-generating stream globally. Q4 figures also show an uplift as operating loss shrank and GMV climbed 19%. With credit loss rates imrproving, H222 showed a marked turnaround in operating result with a 35% improvement compared to the first half of the year.

Commenting on the firm's growth in the US, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski, says: “We’re thrilled at the growth and momentum we’ve achieved in the US, and are confident in our path towards profitability.”

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments
/payments

Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

Klarna appears to have finally cracked the US market
/payments

Klarna appears to have finally cracked the US market

Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023

30 Nov 2022

Klarna losses quadruple in Australia

01 Nov 2022

Klarna losses quadruple

31 Aug 2022

Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

11 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

  4. BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

  5. FCA demands &quot;significant shift in culture&quot; by e-money firms

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud