Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

The Bank of England has resolved a "technical" glitch that shut down its real-time gross settlement system and Chaps high value payments network for six hours on Monday morning.

The Bank has given no explanation for the outage, the second serious technical fault to have struck the crucial bank-to-bank payments infrastructure over the past deacde.

In 2015, The Bank of England was ordered to improve contingency arrangements and strengthen its crisis management framework following an independent review of a ten-hour Chaps breakdown the previous year.

In March 2019, the central bank was hauled over the coals by a Common Select Committee in a searing critique of its outmoded technology estate, culture and procurement activities.

The Bank has since kicked off a wider multi-year programme to renew the RTGS service that will see the roll out of a new core settlement engine next summer.

The RTGS backbone settles more than £750 billion on average every working day, with peaks reaching more than £1 trillion in autumn last year, according to the Bank.

Chaps processes about £350 billion a day, including banks paying one another large sums.

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[New Report] How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Dr Ruth Wandhöfer to chair PSR panel through Covid-19 recovery, Brexit and BoE RTGS renewal
/people

Dr Ruth Wandhöfer to chair PSR panel through Covid-19 recovery, Brexit and BoE RTGS renewal

Bank of England admits failings in security breach
/security

Bank of England admits failings in security breach

BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

30 Jul 2020

Bank of England opens bidding for cloud partner

24 Jan 2020

Bank of England audio feed hijacked to give traders a headstart

19 Dec 2019

Bank of England slammed over outdated IT and culture

13 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  3. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  4. Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

  5. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration