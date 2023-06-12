Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

10x Banking

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banks are becoming &quot;museums of technology&quot; says ex-Barclays boss

Banks are becoming "museums of technology" says ex-Barclays boss

Ex-Barclays boss Antony Jenkins has labelled banks as "museums of technology" who have failed to properly embrace true digital transformation and are consequently shedding huge numbers of customers to more nimble tech-first rivals.

The former group CEO of Barclays and founder of core banking startup 10x, was speaking on the release of research conducted among 150 senior decision makers and more than 150 product managers, business analysts and project managers, at banks across eight markets.

The study found that banks across the globe are shedding large numbers of their customer base to rivals. One in eight banking leaders (12%) state they have lost 30-40 per cent of their existing customers due to poor customer experience. Across the board, customer attrition rates are running at 20%.

Commenting on the findings, Jenkins says: “Over my career I have learnt banking is about customers, but the reality is most of the banking industry has overlooked what matters, taking a product-focused approach rather than focusing on the customer."

Not only do senior decision makers within banks recognise they are losing valuable customers, but two-thirds (64%) admit that their slow rate of digital transformation has directly resulted in them missing out on winning new customers.

“Banks often mistake transformation for innovation. Innovation is a linear series of marginal improvements, whereas true transformation is a non-linear step-change in improvements, beginning with a material improvement in customer experience. Many banks might convince themselves that releasing an app or going digital means they have been on a journey of transformation, but the reality is that very few banks are undergoing true change at their core.

Banks are museums of technology, with every generation of software and hardware, much of it now off support and towards end of life. Prioritising digital transformation is critical if they want to stay relevant and compete effectively.”

This direct impact on banks’ bottom lines, coupled with the current economic uncertainty within the banking sector, has resulted in three quarters of the banks surveyed attempting to accelerate their digital transformation this year

Says Jenkins: "The industry is really on the brink of having to undergo radical transformation if it's going to remain relevant to its customers."

Related Companies

10x Banking

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

Comments: (1)

Ainsley Ward
Ainsley Ward - CGI - Glasgow, Uk 12 June, 2023, 11:49Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

It's been clear for a number of years that the problem of growing technology debt would come back and haunt banks that have continually invested in minimal compliance rather than modernization. Insights gathered by CGI back up Antony's statements with over 90% of banks believing that back office legacy prevents them accessing the benefits of spend on digitization. It's clear that some will up their game and perform 'lift and shift' migrations to new digital platforms, but we'll also see a big move to BaaS providers as discussed in the recent FCS webinar Financial Cloud Series 2023: Entering new and niche markets with Ba... (finextra.com)

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking
/wholesale

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank
/cloud

Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

10x Future Technologies seals $187 million funding round

16 Jun 2021

10x Future Technologies appoints Glyptis and Holt to senior management team

23 Nov 2020

Antony Jenkins on sustainability: ‘You can’t please everyone’

27 Apr 2020

Westpac to move into banking-as-a-service with investment in 10x Future Technologies

04 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

  2. Swift steps up blockchain experimentation

  3. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  4. Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters

  5. Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023